U.S. House panel eyes April hearing for EOG, Devon, Occidental CEOs -report

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee is preparing to call on the chief executives of three oil companies to testify at a hearing next month amid an increase in gasoline prices, Politico reported on Friday.

The panel is expected to ask the CEOs of EOG Resources Inc EOG.N, Devon Energy Corp DVN.N and Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N to appear on April 5, the news outlet said, citing a draft news release.

