US Markets
AMZN

U.S. House panel calls on Amazon's Bezos to testify on third-party sellers

Contributors
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Richard Cowan Reuters
Diane Bartz Reuters
Nandita Bose Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday called on Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos to testify to the panel about allegations that the online retailer uses data from its own third-party sellers to create competing products.

Adds no comment from Amazon, background

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Friday called on Amazon.com < AMZN.O> founder Jeff Bezos to testify to the panel about allegations that the online retailer uses data from its own third-party sellers to create competing products.

In a letter to Bezos signed by Democratic and Republican members of the panel, the lawmakers referred to an April 23 Wall Street Journal story about Amazon, saying, "If the reporting in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements Amazon made to the committee about the company’s business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious."

A spokesman for Amazon said the company had no immediate comment.

At issue are statements by Amazon's associate general counsel, Nate Sutton, who denied under oath last July and in written testimony that Amazon used sensitive business information from independent sellers on its platform to develop products for Amazon to sell.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Amazon did indeed use the data. It cited 20 former employees of Amazon's private label business.

The letter was signed by Representatives Jerrold Nadler, chair of the Judiciary Committee; David Cicilline, chair of the antitrust subcommittee, Joe Neguse and Pramila Jayapal, all of whom are Democrats.

It was also signed by Republican Representatives James Sensenbrenner, Ken Buck and Matt Gaetz.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Richard Cowan, Diane Bartz and Nandita Bose Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

((Diane.Bartz@thomsonreuters.com; 1 202 898 8313;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular