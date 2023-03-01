US Markets

U.S. House panel approves bill to give Biden power to ban TikTok

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 01, 2023 — 09:53 am EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee voted on Wednesday to give President Joe Biden the power to ban Chinese-owned social media app TikTok and other apps.

Lawmakers voted 24 to 16 to approve the measure, which Republican committee chair Michael McCaul sponsored, to grant the administration new powers to ban the ByteDance-owned app that is used by more than 100 million Americans. Democrats on the committee opposed the bill.

The fate of the measure is still uncertain and it would need to be passed by the full House and U.S. Senate before it can go to Biden.

