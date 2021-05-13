US Markets

U.S. House panel approves $46 billion in financial relief to Postal Service

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

The U.S. House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee voted to provide the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with at least $46 billion in financial relief over 10 years.

The legislation, which was approved by voice vote, would eliminate a requirement USPS pre-fund retiree health benefits for 75 years and would require postal employees to enroll in the Medicare government-retiree health plan. Instead USPS would pay a small yearly "top up" payment to address actual annual retiree costs.

