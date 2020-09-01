US Markets
ABBV

U.S. House Oversight Committee to subpoena AbbVie in drug-pricing probe

Contributor
Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The U.S. House Oversight Committee on Tuesday decided to subpoena AbbVie Inc to seek documents on the drugmaker's blockbuster treatments, Humira and Imbruvica, as part of its investigation into drug-pricing practices.

Adds AbbVie comment

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight Committee on Tuesday decided to subpoena AbbVie Inc ABBV.N to seek documents on the drugmaker's blockbuster treatments, Humira and Imbruvica, as part of its investigation into drug-pricing practices.

The committee began the probe last year and had sought information from 12 drugmakers on price increases, corporate strategies to preserve market share and pricing power.

"After more than 18 months, AbbVie has demonstrated its unwillingness to comply voluntarily with the committee's investigation," Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Chairwoman of the committee, wrote in a memo.

"Although most of the drug companies we are examining have cooperated with the committee's investigation, AbbVie's noncompliance stands out as particularly egregious, which is why I am issuing this subpoena."

AbbVie said it has been cooperating with the committee since it received their initial letter in January 2019.

"While we are surprised and disappointed the committee chose to take this action, we will continue to work in good faith with them on this important subject," the drugmaker said in a statement.

AbbVie shares fell nearly 3% to $93.10 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((ankur.banerjee@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132; Twitter: @AnkurBanerjee17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABBV

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular