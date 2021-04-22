U.S. House on verge of approving statehood for Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - A majority of the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state, despite solid opposition from Republicans who are expected to try to block the initiative in the Senate.

