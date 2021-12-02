US Markets

U.S. House of Representatives approves bill to avert government shutdown

Susan Cornwell Reuters
A majority in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill to avoid a partial government shutdown by extending through Feb. 18 federal agency funding that would have expired on Friday night.

Voting continued in the chamber.

