U.S. House nears final passage of stopgap gov't funding

Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A stopgap funding bill to keep federal agencies operating through Dec. 16 gained enough votes to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives, just hours ahead of a midnight deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Voting continued towards House passage of the legislation, which would send the measure on to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law. The same measure received Senate approval on Thursday.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and David Morgan in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

