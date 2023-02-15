US Markets
GOOGL

U.S. House Judiciary subpoenas Big Tech CEOs over free speech

Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS FILE PHOTO

February 15, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by Diane Bartz, Susan Heavey, David Shepardson, Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

Adds Microsoft comment, detail, background on dispute, file photos

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Wednesday subpoenaed the chief executives of Alphabet GOOGL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms META.O, and Microsoft MSFT.O for documents and communications relating to free-speech issues.

Jordan and other conservatives accused the companies of suppressing conservative speech during the Trump administration, and expanded that accusation to include colluding with the Biden administration once he won the White House. The White House and major tech companies have rejected the allegation.

"These subpoenas are the first step in holding Big Tech accountable," Jordan's office said in a statement.

Microsoft said in an email that it had "started producing documents, are engaged with the Committee, and committed to working in good faith." None of the other four companies immediately responded to a request for comment.

The subpoenas were sent to Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, Andy Jassy of Amazon.com, Tim Cook of Apple, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Satya Nadella of Microsoft and demand documents and communications related to alleged collusion between the government and the companies to stifle free speech.

Jordan set a March 23 deadline to turn over documents.

Republicans who took control of the House of Representatives in January after narrowly winning control in the November elections have made questions about Big Tech a top focus and created a Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Last week, the panel held its first hearing into Republican claims that the Justice Department and FBI show anti-conservative bias, a move made following the FBI's discovery of hundreds of classified documents at Republican former President Donald Trump's Florida resort.

Jordan wrote related letters to the companies in December, making similar demands but the House was in Democratic hands and before he became chair. Jordan's office said that the companies did not adequately comply.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Susan Heavey, David Shepardson and Doina Chiacu; Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
AMZN
AAPL
MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.