U.S. House Judiciary subpoenas Big Tech CEOs over free speech

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on Wednesday subpoenaed the chief executives of Alphabet GOOGL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms META.O, and Microsoft MSFT.O for documents and communications relating to free-speech issues.

"These subpoenas are the first step in holding Big Tech accountable," Jordan's office said in a statement.

