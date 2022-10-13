US Markets

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena former President Trump

Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Doina Chiacu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted on Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

