U.S. House Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena former President Trump

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted on Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump.

