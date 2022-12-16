U.S. House Jan. 6 committee preparing to vote on recommending least 3 criminal charges against Trump -report

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is preparing to vote on urging the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against former president Donald Trump, including insurrection, Politico reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.

