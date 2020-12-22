US Markets
U.S. House intel chair wants briefing on recent hacking campaign

U.S. House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff on Tuesday asked for a briefing from U.S. agencies about a widespread hack of U.S. government networks and potential vulnerabilities.

Schiff said news "about FireEye is especially concerning because reportedly a nation-state actor made off with advanced tools that could help them mount future attacks."

FireEye chief executive Kevin Mandia said in a CBS interview Sunday that the hack of U.S. government networks has "genuinely impacted" about 50 companies or organizations.

