U.S. House expected to vote Thursday on merger bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Thursday on a bill that would sharply raise fees for antitrust reviews of the biggest mergers and strengthen state attorneys general in antitrust fights.

The bill combines a merger fee bill introduced by Representative Joe Neguse, a Democrat, and a measure to help state attorneys general introduced by Representative Ken Buck, a Republican.

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill giving state attorneys general the right to pick the venue for antitrust fights but has not passed a measure to update merger filing fees.

