US Markets

U.S. House expected to vote on Biden infrastructure bills Friday -aide

Contributor
Makini Brice Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER DRAGO

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Friday on the Build Back Better Act, the reconciliation bill devoted to climate change and social programs, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill already passed in the Senate in August, according to a senior Democratic aide.

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Friday on the Build Back Better Act, the reconciliation bill devoted to climate change and social programs, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill already passed in the Senate in August, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Democrats have failed to meet previous self-imposed deadlines to pass the bills that form the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, but the aide said that leadership was confident on finishing on Friday.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular