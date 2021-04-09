U.S. House ethics panel says it has launched probe into Gaetz allegations

US Markets

Tim Ahmann Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee said on Friday it had launched an investigation into allegations against Republican congressman Matt Gaetz, who faces a federal probe of a possible relationship with an underage girl.

The committee said in a statement it was aware of allegations that Gaetz "may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift."

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham, Editing by Franklin Paul)

