U.S. House could vote on 'Build Back Better' Thursday- Pelosi

Richrd Cowan Reuters
David Morgan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

The U.S. House of Representatives could vote on President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as long as a budget score on the bill comes in.

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) -

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Pelosi said that as soon as the Congressional Budget Office weighs in with its view of the budgetary impact of the bill, the House could proceed with a procedural vote and then vote on final passage.

"Those votes hopefully will take place later this afternoon," she said.

(Reporting by Richrd Cowan and David Morgan; writing by Katharaine Jackson; editing by Tim Ahmann)

((Katharine.Jackson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8300;))

