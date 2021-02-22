US Markets
U.S. House committees to hold Feb 26 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Makini Brice Reuters
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight and Homeland Security Committees will hold a joint hearing on Friday on cybersecurity incidents including the attack targeting SolarWinds Orion Software, it said in a statement.

Top executives from SolarWinds Corp SWI.N, FireEye Inc FEYE.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O will testify at the hearing, the committee said on Monday.

