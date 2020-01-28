U.S. House committee says Pompeo agrees to testify on Iran, Iraq policy

A Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to testify at a public hearing on Iran and Iraq policy, after threatening a subpoena over previous refusals to appear.
