US Markets
TWTR

U.S. House chair demands Twitter CEO answer whistleblower allegations

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

The chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security and a key subcommittee demanded Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal address "disturbing whistleblower allegations regarding poor security and privacy practices."

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security and a key subcommittee demanded Twitter TWTR.N Chief Executive Parag Agrawal address "disturbing whistleblower allegations regarding poor security and privacy practices."

Representatives Bennie Thompson and Yvette Clarke also asked Twitter in a letter Thursday to detail its preparations for the 2022 elections and answer allegations raised by former Twitter security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko that the social media company misled regulators.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular