US Markets

U.S. House Capitol riot probe subpoenas more Trump aides

Contributors
Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Timothy Ahmann Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot said on Friday it had issued six more subpoenas demanding information from witnesses, including some top aides from former President Donald Trump's White House.

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot said on Friday it had issued six more subpoenas demanding information from witnesses, including some top aides from former President Donald Trump's White House.

The House of Representatives Select Committee issued subpoenas to Brian Jack, who was Trump's White House political director; Max Miller, a former special assistant to Trump now running for a House seat in Ohio with Trump's endorsement; and Bobby Peede, former director of the White House advance staff who prepared events for Trump's arrival.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular