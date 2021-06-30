US Markets

U.S. House approves creation of select committee to probe Capitol attack

Contributor
Susan Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the creation of a Democratic-majority select committee to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, after Senate Republicans in May blocked the formation of an independent commission.

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the creation of a Democratic-majority select committee to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, after Senate Republicans in May blocked the formation of an independent commission.

Voting continued.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

((susan.cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular