U.S. House approves creation of select committee to probe Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the creation of a Democratic-majority select committee to probe the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, after Senate Republicans in May blocked the formation of an independent commission.

Voting continued.

