U.S. hospital pharmacists ration drugs as shortages persist - survey

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nearly a third of U.S. hospital pharmacists say they were forced to ration, delay or cancel treatments as drug shortages in the United States approach an all-time high, according to a survey released on Thursday.

The shortages are especially critical for chemotherapy drugs used in cancer treatment regimens, with more than half of the 1,123 surveyed saying they had to ration, delay or cancel such treatments.

The survey was conducted between June 23 and July 14 by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), an association which represents more than 60,000 pharmacists and technicians.

