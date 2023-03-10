Commodities

U.S. hopes to cement deadline on metals talks with EU, White House saus

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

March 10, 2023 — 10:36 am EST

Written by Steve Holland, Andrea Shalal, Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The United States hopes to reach an agreement with the European Union on deadline for steel and aluminum talks, the White House said on Friday ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We also be able to jointly commit to a deadline for finalizing negotiations on the global arrangement on sustainable steel and aluminum," White House spokesman John Kirby said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Andrea Shalal and Doina Chiacu; writing by Jasper Ward; editing by Susan Heavey)

((Jasper.Ward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.