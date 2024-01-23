U.S. homebuiler D.R. Horton raises full-year home sales forecast

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N on Tuesday raised its forecast for full-year home sales, as declining mortgage rates ease affordability for homebuyers.

The largest U.S. homebuilder now expects full-year home sales to be in the range of 87,000 homes to 90,000 homes, compared with a prior expectation of 86,000 homes to 89,000 homes sold.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal and Rupali Chaudhary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

