News & Insights

US Markets
DHI

U.S. homebuiler D.R. Horton raises full-year home sales forecast

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 23, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Written by Ananta Agarwal and Rupali Chaudhary for Reuters ->

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N on Tuesday raised its forecast for full-year home sales, as declining mortgage rates ease affordability for homebuyers.

The largest U.S. homebuilder now expects full-year home sales to be in the range of 87,000 homes to 90,000 homes, compared with a prior expectation of 86,000 homes to 89,000 homes sold.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal and Rupali Chaudhary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Ananta.agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.