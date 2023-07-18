News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Inches Up To Highest Level In Over A Year

July 18, 2023 — 11:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - With low existing inventory keeping demand for new homes solid, the National Association of Home Builders released a report on Tuesday showing an uptick in U.S. homebuilder confidence in the month of July.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index inched up to 56 in July from 55 in June. The slight increase matched economist estimates.

The housing market index increased for the seventh straight month, reaching its highest level since hitting 67 in June 2022.

"The lack of resale inventory means prospective home buyers who have not been priced out of the market continue to seek out new construction in greater numbers," said NAHB Chairman Alicia Huey.

She added, "At the same time, builders are troubled over rising mortgage rates approaching 7% and continue to grapple with supply-side challenges, including ongoing scarcity of electrical transformer equipment and growing concerns about lot availability."

The uptick by the housing market index came as the gauge measuring traffic of prospective buyers climbed to 40 in July from 37 in June, while the index gauging current sales conditions crept up to 62 from 61.

Meanwhile, the component charting sales expectations in the next six months fell to 60 in July from 62 in June, with the NAHB calling the decline a "reminder that housing affordability continues to be challenged by elevated interest rates."

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release a separate report on new residential construction in the month of June.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.