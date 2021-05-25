US Markets
AERG

U.S. home prices rose more than expected in March - S&P Case-Shiller

Contributor
Evan Sully Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

U.S. single-family home prices in 20 key urban markets rose in March from a year earlier by the most in more than seven years, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

By Evan Sully

May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices in 20 key urban markets rose in March from a year earlier by the most in more than seven years, a closely watched survey said on Tuesday.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 13.3% through the 12 months ended in March on a seasonally adjusted basis, the largest annual price increase since December 2013. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 12.3% increase.

On month-to-month basis, the 20-city composite index rose 1.6% from February. Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting a 1.2% increase.

U.S. existing home sales fell for a third straight month in April as an acute shortage of properties drove prices to a record high, data from the National Association of Realtors showed on Friday.

Later on Tuesday, the Commerce Department will report new home sales for April, which are expected to moderate again.

(Reporting by Evan Sully Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Evan.Sully@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AERG

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular