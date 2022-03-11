U.S. hits Russian billionaire, Putin spokesman's family with fresh sanctions

Adds details, context

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson and lawmakers in the latest punishment for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has been hit by a slew of measures since launching its Feb. 24 invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, which Moscow says is "a special operation" to disarm its neighbor and dislodge leaders it calls "neo-Nazis."

Those hit by Friday's sanctions include 10 people on the board of VTB Bank VTBR.MM, the second-largest lender in Russia, and 12 members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

"Treasury continues to hold Russian officials to account for enabling Putin's unjustified and unprovoked war," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was targeted on March 3. Friday's measures extend to his wife and two adult children.

They lead " luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov’s civil servant salary", the Treasury said in a release.

The Kremlin did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment out-of-hours.

Russian forces continued to bombard cities on Friday across Ukraine and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on the capital Kyiv.

In mid-February, Russia's lower house of parliament voted to ask Putin to recognize two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

Eleven members and speaker Vyacheslav Volodin were added to the sanctions list on Friday.

"Today’s designations further hold to account those actors who were directly responsible for Russia’s illegitimate and unlawful recognition ... and facilitating the sham pretext used by Putin to justify the ... unprovoked war against Ukraine," the Treasury said.

Justifying the move at the time, Volodin said: "Kyiv is not observing the Minsk agreements. Our citizens and compatriots who live in Donbass need our help and support."

The Minsk agreements are a pair of accords signed in 2014 and 2015 in the hope of ending violence between pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine and the Kyiv government.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Kanishka Singh; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Will Dunham and Marguerita Choy)

