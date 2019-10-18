Commodities

U.S. hits Cuba with new sanctions over human rights, Venezuela

The United States is imposing new sanctions on Cuba over its human rights record and its support for Venezuela's government, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Friday.

In a statement, the department said it will restrict Cuba's access to commercial aircraft by revoking existing licenses for aircraft leases to Cuban state-owned airlines and denying future applications for aircraft leases.

The United States will also expand sanctions to include more foreign goods containing U.S. content and impose additional restrictions on exports to the Cuban government, the statement said.

