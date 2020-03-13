US Markets

U.S. high yield bonds recover slightly

Kate Duguid Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

U.S. high-yield bonds recovered modestly Friday morning on hopes of a stimulus package after recording the worst losses in years the prior day.

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. high-yield bonds recovered modestly Friday morning on hopes of a stimulus package after recording the worst losses in years the prior day.

The Markit high-yield credit-default swap index CDXHY5Y=MG - widely used as a gauge of sentiment about high-yield debt - saw its spread over safer Treasury debt fall from 672.5 basis points early Friday to 592.8 basis points at 9:30 am ET. That spread had risen to its highest since November 2011 on Thursday.

U.S. lawmakers and the White House neared agreement on a coronavirus economic aid package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday, adding she hoped to announce a deal on Friday.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

