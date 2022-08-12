US Markets

U.S. heightens export controls on advanced chip, gas turbine engine technologies

Chris Gallagher Reuters
The United States has decided to strengthen export controls on technologies for advanced semiconductors and gas turbine engines that it deems essential to its national security, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

The technologies covered by the move include gallium oxide and diamond, because "devices that utilize these materials have significantly increased military potential," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

