U.S. hedge fund Farallon seeks Toshiba extraordinary shareholders meeting

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management said on Friday it has asked Toshiba Corp 6502.T to convene an extraordinary shareholders meeting over the Japanese industrial conglomerate's investment plans.

Farallon, which owns a stake of more than 5% in Toshiba, joins top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management in calling for an emergency meeting.

