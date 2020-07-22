U.S. hedge fund Farallon says will vote for activist-backed Toshiba board nominees

Markets

U.S. hedge fund Farallon Capital Management said on Wednesday it would vote for nominees to Toshiba Corp's board backed by activist funds, intensifying a proxy fight between the Japanese industrial and activist shareholders.

Effissimo Capital Management, its top shareholder with a 15% stake, is calling for Toshiba to elect an Effissimo co-founder and two others as outside directors, while 3D Opportunity Master Fund is seeking the election of two candidates it is nominating.

Farallon, a major Toshiba shareholder, said in a statement it "believes that it is important that Toshiba seek to further strengthen its corporate governance framework in the interests of all stakeholders.

