Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Engine Capital on Wednesday urged chemicals company Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N to begin a review of its strategic alternatives.

Engine Capital owns about 1% of Univar's shares, it said.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.