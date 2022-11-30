US Markets
U.S. hedge fund Engine Capital urges Univar to consider sale, other options

November 30, 2022 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Ruhi Soni for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Engine Capital on Wednesday urged Univar Solutions Inc UNVR.N to consider a sale or other strategic options, days after Germany's Brenntag SE BNRGn.DEsaid it was in preliminary talks to buy the chemicals company.

Engine, which owns about 1% of Univar, said in an open letter that the bid by Brenntag confirms its view that the company is "undervalued" and a "highly attractive acquisition target".

While Brenntag and Univar did not disclose any financial details from their talks, Engine said a sale price between $38 and $44 per share is achievable if the Univar board runs a competitive sale process.

It urged the company to publicly invite more bids to begin the sale process.

