U.S. Hedge Fund Elliott enters 5 billion stg bidding battle for Manchester United - The Times

Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-based hedge fund giant Elliott Investment Management has entered the 5 billion pound bidding battle for Manchester United Plc MANU.N, The Times reported on Saturday citing sources.

The fund has ruled itself out of a full takeover of the club, but has offered to provide the financing for a bid, the report added.

Elliott Management Corp and Manchester United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

