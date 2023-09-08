U.S. health agency, Regeneron extend partnership to develop monoclonal antibodies

Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday that it is extending its contract with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O to develop monoclonal antibodies as part of a project to enhance preparedness for COVID-19 strains and variants.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

