U.S. gymnast Simone Biles ends Nike partnership, joins Gap's Athleta - WSJ

April 23 (Reuters) - Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is leaving Nike Inc's NKE.N roster of athletes to join a new apparel partnership with Gap Inc's GPS.N Athleta brand, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Athleta has pledged to support Biles' post-Olympics gymnastics tour that she is planning to mount herself, rather than the usual tour backed by governing body USA Gymnastics, she told the Journal in an interview.

Nike, Gap and Biles did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Biles, already the most decorated gymnast in world championship history, had previously said she would retire after the Tokyo Olympics this year but has hinted at reconsidering, according to French media.

"I felt like it wasn't just about my achievements, it's what I stood for and how they (Athleta) were going to help me use my voice and also be a voice for females and kids," the WSJ report quoted Biles as saying.

"I feel like they also support me, not just as an athlete, but just as an individual outside of the gym and the change that I want to create, which is so refreshing," said.

Biles had signed with Nike, the world's largest sportswear maker, in 2015.

She is not the first Nike-sponsored sports person to join Athleta. In 2019, six-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix signed up with the Gap-owned brand after penning an opinion piece in the New York Times in which she said she faced potential pay cuts from sponsors including Nike for having children.

Nike later committed to not financially penalize pregnant athletes. The company has also made a name for itself for taking a stand on social issues, voicing support for causes including racial injustice and showing solidarity with some protesting athletes.

Biles' move also comes days after Nike's partnership with the estate of late basketball player Kobe Bryant expired.

