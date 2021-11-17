US Markets

U.S. Gulf of Mexico drilling auction received bids from 29 companies

Nichola Groom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS

The Biden administration's auction of offshore drilling rights in the Gulf of Mexico received bids from 29 companies for 307 tracts, the U.S. Department of Interior said on Wednesday.

The tracts that received bids cover more than 1.7 million acres, the agency said in a document of pre-sale statistics posted on the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's website.

