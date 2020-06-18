US Markets

U.S. grocery retailer Albertsons expects IPO to raise up to $1.51 bln

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

U.S. grocery retailer Albertsons Cos Inc said on Thursday it is targeting to raise up to $1.51 billion in an initial public offering. The company said certain selling stockholders are offering 75.7 million shares at a price range of $18-$20.

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery retailer Albertsons Cos Inc said on Thursday it is targeting to raise up to $1.51 billion in an initial public offering.

The company said certain selling stockholders are offering 75.7 million shares at a price range of $18-$20.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    9 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular