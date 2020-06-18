U.S. grocery retailer Albertsons expects IPO to raise up to $1.51 bln

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery retailer Albertsons Cos Inc said on Thursday it is targeting to raise up to $1.51 billion in an initial public offering.

The company said certain selling stockholders are offering 75.7 million shares at a price range of $18-$20.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

