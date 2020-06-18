US Markets

U.S. grocer Albertsons expects IPO to raise up to $1.51 bln

Contributors
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

U.S. grocery retailer Albertsons Cos Inc said on Thursday its initial public offering would target to raise up to $1.51 billion.

Adds background, stockholders, underwriters

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. grocery retailer Albertsons Cos Inc said on Thursday its initial public offeringwould target to raise up to $1.51 billion.

The company said certain selling stockholders are offering 75.7 million shares at a price range of $18 to $20 per share. The grocery retailer will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

Albertsons, which operates namesake stores as well as U.S. supermarket chain Safeway and grocer Von, filed paperwork for an IPO in March, years after poor market conditions derailed its earlier attempt at going public.

Grocers, including Albertsons' 20 well-known banners, have benefited from panic buying and stockpiling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers rushed to supermarkets days before long lockdowns.

Albertsons is backed by Cerberus Capital Management LP, a buyout firm controlled by billionaire Stephen Feinberg. The listing would pave the road for Cerberus to exit the company.

Albertsons said on Thursday it would list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ACI".

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    9 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular