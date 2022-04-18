U.S. green coffee stocks rose by 54,950 bags to 5.8 million 60-kg bags by the end of March
(Reuters) - U.S. green coffee stocks rose by 54,950 bags to 5.8 million 60-kg bags by the end of March, according to the Green Coffee Association (GCA) Inc. PORTS
TOTAL EXCHANGE & NON-EXCHANGE CHANGE FROM LAST DATE NEW YORK
1,920,401
-91,156 NEW ORLEANS/BATON ROUGE
485,842
60,041 JACKSONVILLE
397,528
-20,930 MIAMI
130,343
1,244 HOUSTON
737,513
-1,803 LAREDO
26,500
1,271 SAN FRANCISCO
449,455
-52,316 NORFOLK
162,889
-50,449 PACIFIC NORTHWEST
286,813
112,340 LOS ANGELES/LONG BEACH
121,521
-1,892 BALTIMORE
272,792
25,103 SOUTH CAROLINA
653,593
64,217 SAVANNAH
175,108
9,280 TOTAL USA:
5,820,298
54,950 ((josephine.mason@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8925; Reuters messaging:josephine.mason.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.