(Reuters) - U.S. green coffee stocks rose by 54,950 bags to 5.8 million 60-kg bags by the end of March, according to the Green Coffee Association (GCA) Inc. PORTS

TOTAL EXCHANGE & NON-EXCHANGE CHANGE FROM LAST DATE NEW YORK

1,920,401

-91,156 NEW ORLEANS/BATON ROUGE

485,842

60,041 JACKSONVILLE

397,528

-20,930 MIAMI

130,343

1,244 HOUSTON

737,513

-1,803 LAREDO

26,500

1,271 SAN FRANCISCO

449,455

-52,316 NORFOLK

162,889

-50,449 PACIFIC NORTHWEST

286,813

112,340 LOS ANGELES/LONG BEACH

121,521

-1,892 BALTIMORE

272,792

25,103 SOUTH CAROLINA

653,593

64,217 SAVANNAH

175,108

9,280 TOTAL USA:

5,820,298

