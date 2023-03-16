US Markets

U.S. grapples with forces unleashed by Iraq invasion 20 years later

March 16, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

        * 
      Invasion led to diminished US influence in Mideast
    

        * 
      Toppling of Saddam emboldened Iran, unnerved Gulf Arabs
    

        * 
      Limit on US troop numbers enabled communal strife
    

        * 
      Islamic State filled vacuum left by 2011 US pullout 
    

        * 
      'Strategic error' akin to Hitler’s Russia invasion -
Armitage
    

        * 
      US price tag for wars in Iraq, Syria $1.79 trillion -
study
    

        * 
      550,000-584,000 deaths in both countries, including 4,599
US
military - study
    

  
    By Arshad Mohammed and Jonathan Landay
       WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - From an empowered Iran
and eroded U.S. influence to the cost of keeping U.S. troops in
Iraq and Syria to combat Islamic State fighters, the United
States still contends with the consequences of invading Iraq 20
years ago, current and former officials say.
    Then-U.S. President George W. Bush's 2003 decision to oust
Saddam Hussein by force, the way limited U.S. troop numbers
enabled ethnic strife and the eventual 2011 U.S. pullout have
all greatly complicated U.S. policy in the Middle East, they
said.
    The end of Saddam's minority Sunni rule and replacement with
a Shi'ite majority government in Iraq freed Iran to deepen its
influence across the Levant, especially in Syria, where Iranian
forces and Shi'ite militias helped Bashar al-Assad crush a Sunni
uprising and stay in power.
    The 2011 withdrawal of the U.S. troops from Iraq left a
vacuum that Islamic State (ISIS) militants filled, seizing
roughly a third of Iraq and Syria and fanning fears among Gulf
Arab states that they could not rely on the United States.
    Having withdrawn, former U.S. President Barrack Obama in
2014 sent troops back to Iraq, where about 2,500 remain, and in
2015 he deployed to Syria, where about 900 troops are on the
ground. U.S. forces in both countries combat Islamic State
militants, who are also active from North Africa to Afghanistan.
    "Our inability, unwillingness, to put the hammer down in
terms of security in the country allowed chaos to ensue, which
gave rise to ISIS," said former deputy secretary of state
Richard Armitage, faulting the U.S. failure to secure Iraq.
    Armitage, who served under Republican Bush when the United
States invaded Iraq, said the U.S. invasion "might be as big a
strategic error" as Hitler's invasion of the Soviet Union in
1941, which helped bring about Germany's World War Two defeat.
    
    MASSIVE COSTS
    The costs of U.S. involvement in Iraq and Syria are massive.
    According to estimates published this week by the "Costs of
War" project at Brown University, the U.S. price tag to date for
the wars in Iraq and Syria comes to $1.79 trillion, including
Pentagon and State Department spending, veterans' care and the
interest on debt financing the conflicts. Including projected
veterans' care through 2050, this rises to $2.89 trillion.
    The project puts U.S. military deaths in Iraq and Syria over
the past 20 years at 4,599 and estimates total deaths, including
Iraqi and Syrian civilians, military, police, opposition
fighters, media and others at 550,000 to 584,000. This includes
only those killed as a direct result of war but not estimated
indirect deaths from disease, displacement or starvation. 
    U.S. credibility also suffered from Bush's decision to
invade based on bogus, exaggerated and ultimately erroneous
intelligence about Iraqi weapons of mass destruction (WMD).
    John Bolton, a war advocate who served under Bush, said even
though Washington made mistakes - by failing to deploy enough
troops and administering Iraq instead of quickly handing over to
Iraqis - he believed removing Saddam justified the costs.
    "It was worth it because the decision was not simply: 'Does
Saddam pose a WMD threat in 2003?'" he said. "Another question
was: 'Would he pose a WMD threat five years later?' To which I
think the answer clearly was 'yes.'"
    "The worst mistake made after the overthrow of Saddam ...
was withdrawing in 2011," he added, saying he believed Obama
wanted to pull out and used the inability to get guarantees of
immunity for U.S. forces from Iraq's parliament "as an excuse."

    'ALARM BELLS RINGING ... IN THE GULF'
    Ryan Crocker, who served as U.S. ambassador in Iraq, said
the 2003 invasion did not immediately undermine U.S. influence
in the Gulf but the 2011 withdrawal helped push Arab states to
start hedging their bets.
    In the latest example of waning U.S. influence, Iran and
Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after
years of hostility in a deal brokered by China.
    "We just decided we didn't want to do this stuff anymore,"
Crocker said, referring to the U.S. unwillingness to keep
spending blood and treasure securing Iraq. "That began ... with
President Obama declaring ... he was going to pull all forces
out."
    "These were U.S. decisions not forced by a collapsing
economy, not forced by demonstrators in the street," he said.
"Our leadership just decided we didn't want to do it any more.
And that started the alarm bells ringing ... in the Gulf."
    Jim Steinberg, a deputy secretary of state under Obama, said
the war raised deep questions about Washington's willingness to
act unilaterally and its steadfastness as a partner.
    "The net result ... has been bad for U.S. leverage, bad for
U.S. influence, bad for our ability to partner with countries in
the region," he said.
    A debate still rages among former officials over Obama's
decision to withdraw, tracking a timeline laid out by the Bush
administration and reflecting a U.S. inability to secure
immunities for U.S. troops backed by the Iraqi parliament.
    Bolton's belief that removing Saddam was worth the eventual
cost is not held by many current and former officials.
    Asked the first word that came to mind about the invasion
and its aftermath, Armitage replied "FUBAR," a military acronym
which, politely, stands for "Fouled up beyond all recognition."
    "Disaster," said Larry Wilkerson, former Secretary of State
Colin Powell's chief of staff.
    "Unnecessary," said Steinberg.

