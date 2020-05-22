Commodities
U.S. grants tentative OK for 15 air carriers to suspend service to 75 airports

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

The U.S. Transportation Department said late Friday it had granted tentative approval to 15 airlines to temporarily halt service to 75 U.S. airports because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines must maintain minimum service levels in order to receive government assistance but many have petitioned to stop service to airports with low passenger demand. Both United Airlines UAL.O and Delta Air Lines DAL.N won tentative approval to halt flights to 11 airports, while JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O, Alaska Airlines ALK.N and Frontier Airlines were approved to stop flights to five airports each. The department said all airports would continue to be served by at least one air carrier.

The Transportation Department said objections to the order can be filed until May 28.

