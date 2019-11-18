US Markets

U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension

The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] as U.S. regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose national security risks.

After adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May citing national security concerns, the U.S. Commerce Department has allowed it to purchase some American-made goods in a series of 90-day license extensions that it says is aims to minimize disruption for its customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

