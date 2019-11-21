U.S. grants final approval for expanded Delta, Air France, Virgin, KLM JV

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday granted final approval for an expanded trans-Atlantic joint venture for Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, Air France KLM SA AIRF.PA and Virgin Atlantic VA.UL.

Reuters first reported Chao's planned tentative approval of the agreement in August. The expanded joint venture replaces two previously approved arrangements in the U.S.-United Kingdom and U.S.-Continental Europe markets and will allow for additional benefits such as more options on European flights, Chao said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.