U.S. grants ByteDance new seven-day extension of TikTok sale order -- filing

In 2nd paragraph, corrects to say 15-day extension, not 14-day

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Wednesday granted ByteDance a new seven-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell its TikTok short video-sharing app, according to a court filing.

The Trump administration previously had granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of the order issued in August, which was set to expire Friday. The new deadline is Dec. 4, TikTok said. Under pressure from the U.S. government, ByteDance has been in talks for months to finalize a deal with Walmart Inc WMT.N and Oracle Corp ORCL.N to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity. The U.S. Treasury did not immediately comment Wednesday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

