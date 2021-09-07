U.S. grain exports to avoid major disruptions from Ida -agriculture secretary

CHICAGO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The United States will likely avoid major disruptions to grain shipments linked to damage from Hurricane Ida at the Gulf Coast, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Tuesday.

"I understand that while there's going to be some disruption, that it's not going to be so critical as to significantly curtail our capacity to export," he told reporters on an unrelated call.

"At this point, I am fairly convinced we are not going to see major disruptions to our exports."

(Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chris Reese)

