U.S. govt to provide $11 mln for production of monkeypox vaccine

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUKAS BARTH

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Monday it would provide about $11 million in funding to support the packaging of Bavarian Nordic's BAVA.CO Jynneos monkeypox vaccine at a U.S.-based manufacturer's facility.

