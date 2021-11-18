U.S. govt to buy 10 mln courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.29 bln

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with the U.S. government to supply 10 million treatment courses of its investigational COVID-19 oral antiviral drug for $5.29 billion.

